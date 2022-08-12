Baler and hay destroyed in Maer field blaze
A fire that started on farm machinery spread across a field destroying 50 bales of hay, a fire service has said.
Crews were called to a field off Maer Lane, Maer in Newcastle-under-Lyme just before 11:00 BST.
The combine baler was destroyed, although nobody was reported injured.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were working with the farmer to prevent the accidental fire from escalating further.
Station manager Stuart Ruckledge said firefighters had worked "extremely hard and efficiently, given the remote location and extreme conditions".
