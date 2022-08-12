Stoke-on-Trent: Man charged with murder after stabbing
- Published
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 37-year-old man in Stoke-on-Trent.
The body of Florin Dumitru Ciurar was found at an address at Cromwell Court at about 18:30 BST on 8 August.
Post-mortem results confirmed he died as a result of stab wounds, Staffordshire Police said.
Nathan Miotk, 45, of no-fixed-address, is due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Friday.
Police said Mr Ciurar's family were being supported by trained officers.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.