Track workers in near miss with freight train
- Published
Two track workers were in a near miss with a freight train, moving clear less than one second before it reached them.
The train was travelling at 61mph while the workers were investigating an overhead line equipment fault.
The incident happened during the early hours of 11 July near Penkridge station in Staffordshire.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said another train was passing the track workers on an adjacent line as the freight train approached them.
"At the time of the incident, the track workers involved were investigating an ongoing fault with the overhead line equipment which was preventing trains with electric traction from using this section of line, causing significant levels of disruption to train services in the area," RAIB said.
The investigation will seek to identify the sequence of events which led to the incident.
It will consider the actions of those involved and the arrangements to protect the track workers from moving trains.
