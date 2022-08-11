Stoke-on-Trent murder probe after man suffered stab wounds

The victim died at the scene in Cromwell Court in Hanley city centre

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Stoke-on-Trent.

Post-mortem results showed the victim, 37, died as a result of stab wounds on Monday, Staffordshire Police said.

Emergency services were called to an address in Cromwell Court on Stafford Street in Hanley at about 18:30 BST, the force said.

A man, 45, remains in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Witnesses who may have seen "suspicious activity" in Hanley town centre area during the day on 4 August have been urged to contact police.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a person remove and discard clothing or drop an item into a drain.

