Stoke-on-Trent murder probe after man suffered stab wounds
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Stoke-on-Trent.
Post-mortem results showed the victim, 37, died as a result of stab wounds on Monday, Staffordshire Police said.
Emergency services were called to an address in Cromwell Court on Stafford Street in Hanley at about 18:30 BST, the force said.
A man, 45, remains in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Witnesses who may have seen "suspicious activity" in Hanley town centre area during the day on 4 August have been urged to contact police.
Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a person remove and discard clothing or drop an item into a drain.
