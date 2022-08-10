Stoke-on-Trent: Murder arrest after man's 'unexplained' death

The man was confirmed dead at the scene at Cromwell Court in the city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 37-year-old man was found dead in Stoke-on-Trent.

Emergency services were called to an address at Cromwell Court on Stafford Street in Hanley at about 18:30 BST on Monday, Staffordshire Police said.

The force is treating the man's death as unexplained and a post-mortem examination is due to take place later.

Officers are questioning the 45-year-old suspect, of no fixed address, and remain at the scene in Hanley.

