Burntwood assault: Girl, 14, attacked in woodland
- Published
A 14-year-old girl has suffered injuries, including a fractured collarbone, in a serious attack.
She was assaulted in a wooded area off Pool Lane at the junction of Watling Street in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Sunday at about 19:30 BST.
Staffordshire Police said she was in hospital in a stable condition.
The force wants to speak to a man described as about 27-years-old, 5ft 4, and of stocky build, with hair gelled to one side.
He was wearing a grey tracksuit top with a white line across the centre - believed to be the McKenzie brand - and grey Puma trainers.
Officers have increased patrols in the area and are asking anyone who saw the man, or may have dashcam footage from the area at the time, to get in touch.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk