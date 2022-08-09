Two killed and five injured in Leek car crash
Drivers of two cars have died and a further five people were injured after a car crash in Staffordshire.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the two-car crash on the A53 Buxton Road in Leek at about 16:30 BST on Monday.
West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said the two drivers, both men, were confirmed dead at the scene.
A woman and boy from one of the cars suffered "potentially serious injuries" and were taken to hospital.
After receiving advanced trauma care, a man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
Two other patients, a man and a woman, suffered "less serious injuries", WMAS said, and were taken to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent for further assessment.
