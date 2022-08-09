Horse rider thanks paramedic who helped save her life
A woman who suffered a brain injury in a riding accident reunited with a paramedic she said "saved my life".
Sarah Washington's horse bolted, causing her to be dragged thorough woods near Trentham, Staffordshire, in 2020.
Paramedics at the scene recognised she had suffered a serious head injury and needed to be put in a coma.
"There is nothing really I can say but thank you, they just saved my life that day," the 23-year-old said.
Ms Washington had dismounted to open a gate when her horse suddenly bolted and her foot caught in a stirrup.
A friend she had been riding with called emergency services who sent an air ambulance to Hanchurch Woods.
Paramedic Tom Waters was in the helicopter sent to the scene and said he found her in an "agitated state".
"It was quite clear she had symptoms of a traumatic brain injury where she was not behaving normally, she wasn't conscious but she was not completely unconscious," he said.
"We recognised Sarah probably needed to go to sleep and go to sleep quickly."
Two years later he said it was remarkable to see her.
"To see her walking and talking and being able to chat to me is hugely rewarding for us," he said.
After three weeks in a coma at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, Ms Washington underwent physiotherapy to help her walk again at Haywood Hospital.
She has since returned to horse riding and now campaigns to promote equestrian safety.
"It was really quite special to meet and thank him (Mr Waters) for everything he did for me that day," she said.
