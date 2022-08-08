Restored historic Tunstall Town Hall to reopen after revamp
A historic town hall is set to reopen next month after restoration work.
Tunstall Town Hall in Stoke-on-Trent was built in 1885 and boasts an original grand staircase and numerous Victorian features.
The revamp, which was part of the council's £4m investment into historic sites around the city, started in April 2020.
Councillor Daniel Jellyman said improving the hall meant much needed services could move into one building.
"The project shows the council cares about its historic buildings and their significance in communities," he said.
The building was in a "much worse state of repair than first thought," Councillor Jellyman added, with one of the first tasks being to peel as much of the plaster away as possible to expose the structure of the building.
Original men's toilets from the 19th Century, a Victorian cabinet and a record of Tunstall council members that was previously mothballed have all been restored in the project, the council said.
The Grade II listed building will open on the 5 September.
