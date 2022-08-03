Staffordshire PC convicted of assault receives final warning
- Published
A serving police officer has been given a final written warning after being found guilty of assault.
PC Colin Gay has been told by Staffordshire Police he will be sacked if he is reported for any further misconduct over the next five years.
The 49-year-old had denied the charge but was convicted in July over an incident in Blythe Bridge, near Stoke-on-Trent, in October while off-duty.
Chief Constable Chris Noble said Gay's actions were "not acceptable".
"They do not meet the high standards that we expect from our officers and, as such, they have been treated seriously by the force," he said.
Gay was fined £500 at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court after the two-day trial last month.
The Staffordshire force held a misconduct hearing after the conviction and found his case proved to be gross misconduct.
The written warning will remain on his record for five years.
Mr Noble said he considered several factors in his decision including the officer's previous "unblemished record" and his efforts raising money for local charities.
"However, there must be consequences for such actions and he has been left in no doubt as to my expectations of him and, indeed, of all my officers," he added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk