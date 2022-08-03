Staffordshire 'Ladsandads' football club asked to change name
- Published
A youth football club called Ladsandads has been asked to change its name amid fears it will exclude future Lionesses.
The Staffordshire side caters for male and female players, in both mixed and single-sex teams.
But Staffordshire Moorlands councillors have written to the club asking it to consider using a different name following England's Euro 2022 success.
The club, which has been running for 55 years, said it had "no intention whatsoever" of changing the name.
Writing to the club, Councillor Jill Salt said the name Ladsandads was "outdated".
She later told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Given that the Lionesses have given women's football such a great big platform, it's an ideal time to celebrate the success of England's women - and perhaps think about changing the name."
The title and league was created by former Stoke-on-Trent mayor Doug Brown almost six decades ago.
"But 60 years ago it was just for lads and dads, and that's perfectly fine," said Councillor Salt.
"I'm not asking the branches to forget the history at all, but it is about time we scrapped it - because mums take the kids, and girls play."
Ladsandads has branches at Bentilee, Biddulph, Blurton, Kidsgrove, Leek, Milton, Newcastle, Stoke-on-Trent and Trubshaw Cross.
Clive Dean, chair of the organisation, said he felt the name honoured its history and that the league was welcoming to all players.
"It doesn't mean lads and dads only - it's inclusive of all girls and women," he said.
"Ladsandads has been running for 55 years," he added. "It's a brand name, and we've got no intention whatsoever of changing the name.
"We've got so much history with the organisation, and that name is synonymous with junior football in north Staffordshire."
