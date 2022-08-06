Stoke-on-Trent: Picnic revamp for Westport Lake play area
A play area in Staffordshire is set to reopen on Saturday after refurbishment.
New play equipment has been installed at the site in Westport Lake, Stoke-on-Trent, with a the picnic area under construction to open in due course.
It closed in May for the revamp and will reopen a week later than planned, the city council said.
Councillor Carl Edwards, cabinet member for housing and environment, said: "Westport Lake has had the revamp it deserves."
A woodland conservation area and wildflower meadow have also been created for the site which is an over-winter spot for migrating birds.
"The park is very popular and we are pleased to be able to reopen for the summer holidays," Mr Edwards said.
"We thank regular visitors for their patience during the works."
The area had been set to reopen on Thursday but due to "unforeseen delays with installation and inspection", Stoke-on-Trent City Council put it back until Saturday.
