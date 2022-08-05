Men jailed over sex attacks against three girls in Burton-upon-Trent
Seven men who were found guilty of sex offences against three vulnerable teenage girls have been jailed.
The offences took place in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, between May and September 2018 by the men who all had addresses in the town.
One defendant, David Korosi, 28, of Derby Street, was jailed for 14 years at Stafford Crown Court on 28 July.
He was previously found guilty of raping a teenage girl and two counts of sexually assaulting a child.
Adrian Demeter, 22, of Princess Street, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years for the same offences at the hearing.
And Maxim Hanko, 18, of Edward Street, was jailed for eight years, three months, after being found guilty of three counts of raping a girl and one count of attempted rape.
The seven men were arrested on 18 December 2018 by Staffordshire Police and were found guilty of offences during two separate trials.
The defendants:
- Renato Daniel Nyari, 19, of Richmond Street. He was jailed for seven years, four months, for three counts of raping a teenage girl; sexually assaulting a child; sexual activity with a child and child abduction.
- Dominik Beri, 18, of Waterloo Street. He was sentenced to six years in a Youth Offenders Institute (YOI) after being found guilty of raping a teenager and sexual assault.
- Jeno Pierre Maka, 21, of Sydney Street. He was sentenced to four years and 10 months in a YOI after he was found guilty of two counts of causing or inciting a teenage girl to engage in sexual activity.
- Mate Maka, 18, of Sydney Street. He was sentenced for three years in a YOI for sexual activity with a child.
Det Sgt Julie Pointon said: "We welcome these sentences and I would like to pay tribute to the girls' incredible bravery in coming forward initially and throughout this long and complex investigation."
The force urged any further victims to come forward.