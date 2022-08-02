Stoke-on-Trent: Men dragged from car, attacked and robbed
Two men have been injured after being dragged from a car, attacked and robbed, say police.
A group of men used a hammer to smash the windows of the pair's black BMW in the Snow Hill area of Stoke-on-Trent at about 21:30 BST on Monday.
A quantity of cash was stolen, according to the Staffordshire force.
The victims, in their late teens and early 20s, were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
A man, 19, from Stoke-on-Trent, has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody.
The force has appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage of the incident.
