Consultation on future of Stoke-on-Trent tower blocks
Residents in 10 tower blocks are to be consulted over plans for the buildings' future.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council says technical investigations have found a number of issues with the blocks due to their designs and age.
The 374 residents living in them in Burslem, Hanley, Stoke and Blurton have until 26 September to voice their views on how to address the problems.
The council says its priority is making sure housing is "fit for purpose".
The blocks under review are Arthur Cotton Court and Port Vale Court in Burslem; Boundary Court, Brookfield Court and Forest Court in Hanley; Dibden Court, Penkhull Court and Southern Court in Stoke; as well as Pedley Court and Robinson Court in Blurton.
The council says the issues identified in the blocks are worsening, mainly as a result of water seeping into them.
Residents will receive a letter outlining options for the blocks, including repair, refurbishment and redevelopment and will be invited to complete a consultation survey.
A drop-in event is also being held at Kings Hall on 7 September between 16:00 and 19:00 BST, where council staff will be able to answer residents' questions.
Councillor Carl Edwards, cabinet member for housing and environment, said: "We appreciate this may be a cause for concern for some residents in the affected blocks and they may have some questions to ask us.
"I want to stress that all residents will have the opportunity to have their say during the consultation on the future of the buildings."
