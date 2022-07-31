Staffordshire motorists warned as HS2 works close A38 slip road
Motorists have been warned to plan their journeys as a slip road is set to close for over a year.
The Streethay slip road, on the A38 near Lichfield, will be closed for ongoing High Speed Rail works.
The southbound route will be closed from 21:00 BST on Monday, with the closure expected to last 15 months.
National Highways said a diversion would be in place via the Swinfen Island for the duration of the construction works.
Supporting foundations will be built to support HS2, which will travel through a cutting in Streethay underneath the A38 carriageway.
National Highways urged drivers to follow signed diversions and not satellite navigation systems.
