Staffordshire Police appoints football hate crime officer
A police force has appointed a dedicated football hate crime officer ahead of the new season.
PC Rich Lymer, from Staffordshire Police, will monitor crimes at games around the county and also online.
"While it's a sad indictment of the times that we need a dedicated officer to take up this post, it shows how committed we are to addressing this important issue," he said.
A 2021 study found 44% of Premier League players received abuse online.
PC Lymer will work with clubs including Stoke City, Port Vale, Burton Albion, Hednesford Town, Stafford Rangers, Tamworth FC and 23 other smaller non-league clubs around Staffordshire.
His appointment comes a year after neighbouring West Midlands Police recruited the UK's first dedicated officer to tackling hate crime around football.
"The key focus of my role will be around engagement and education to try and change the views of a small minority who tarnish the beautiful game by acts of hate crime," PC Lymer said.
"I also will seek to work with our clubs, the CPS and the courts to ensure that those convicted of such offences receive sufficient penalties."
New rules introduced in June mean people convicted of football-related online hate crime can now receive banning orders that prohibit them from attending matches.
