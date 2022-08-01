Virtual reality transports hospice patients to other side of the world
A hospice is using virtual reality (VR) to help patients relax and transport them away from their beds.
St Giles Hospice, which has bases in Lichfield and Sutton Coldfield, said the headsets allowed patients "to escape the realities of their present situation".
"I've never experienced anything quite like it in my life - I was totally lost in the moment," Janet, 71, said.
The VR experiences include cities of the world, space, and wildlife.
Beth Robinson, Occupational Therapist at St Giles Hospice, said the VR headsets helped patients "immerse themselves into a calming space".
Janet's daughter, Hazel, said: "It was brilliant to see mum immersed in all these different experiences. Whilst mum was watching them, her face was so animated.
"When she took off the headset, she looked so calm - it was quite emotional for us both."
