Commonwealth Games: 'We've never seen such a big event at Cannock Chase'

By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands

Mountain biking on Cannock Chase
The Rock Garden was one of the most popular viewing spots at Cannock Chase

The magnificent surroundings of Cannock Chase welcomed the Commonwealth Games to Staffordshire on Wednesday as some of the world's top mountain bikers tackled a spectacular and challenging course.

Thousands of spectators and amateur mountain bikers created a carnival atmosphere on another sunny Games day just over 20 miles north of Birmingham.

Mountain biking is already a hugely popular sport in the UK and now local cycling clubs are hoping for a boost in membership after the Cannock Chase event was beamed to television audiences around the world.

And there was plenty to celebrate as Malvern's Evie Richards won the women's cross-country, after Samuel Gaze, from New Zealand, triumphed in the men's event.

PA Media
Evie Richards on her way to gold
A convoy from local cycling club Brereton Wheelers arrived to watch the Commonwealth Games action
The members regularly cycle at Cannock Chase, but the Commonwealth Games offered them a front row seat as spectators

Members of Brereton Wheelers Cycling Club, from nearby Rugeley, travelled together to Cannock Chase to watch men's and women's events.

"It's really exciting," said club member Gina Willis. "We've never seen such a big event on the Chase.

"It's really good for the area, encouraging people to take part in cycling and inspiring them."

She added: "It's really helping promote the club because we are on the doorstep.

"Hopefully we can talk to members of the public and encourage them to become members of Brereton Wheelers."

Club colleague Andy Tilsley said Cannock Chase had become "very, very popular".

"People come from all over the country to cycle here, and this really is the icing on the cake for the venue.

"I can see our club growing even more than it already has done."

The men's event on Wednesday morning attracted massive crowds who had identified the best vantage points
Few, if any, Commonwealth Games events have offered such close-up views of the action
Cyclists had to navigate steps and boulders as they fought their way around the eight-lap course
There was huge encouragement for the mountain bikers on every steep section of the course
Everywhere you looked, crowds of supporters lined the twisting course through the forest
Months of planning has gone into preparing the course and much of it will be left for the public to use after the Games
Tight turns around trees and a mixture of surfaces presented the mountain bikers with plenty of opportunities to show off their skills
PA Media
Jersey's Lisa Mansell during the women's event at Cannock Chase

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games run until 8 August.

