Sekou Doucoure: Further murder arrest over stabbing
A further arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Birmingham.
Sekou Doucoure was stabbed on Nursery Road, near Burbury Street, at about 18:30 BST on 12 July and died at the scene.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday morning on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
A 16-year-old boy was charged with murder on 20 July and is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.
Three other people, aged 15, 19 and 25, have all been released on police bail.
