Commonwealth Games volunteer stuck in Stoke-on-Trent due to rail strikes
A Commonwealth Games volunteer has been unable to get to Birmingham because of rail strikes.
Peter Sadula was due to travel from Stoke-on-Trent for his shift on Wednesday and is now worried about further strikes on Saturday.
Some 40,000 RMT union members at Network Rail and 14 train companies are taking action on Wednesday over pay, jobs and terms and conditions.
Train drivers who are part of the Aslef union are also striking on Saturday.
Mr Sadula is looking for someone he could share a lift with.
"I've got my uniform, I've got my accreditation, I've been to the interviews... after all this I am raring to go," a frustrated Mr Sadula said.
"But now with all the strikes and everything, I just can't manage it."
Saturday's action by Aslef members is expected to cause major disruption in the Commonwealth Games' first weekend of competition.
The union has also announced further strikes on 13 August, but that will be after the end of the tournament.
John Watson, the RMT's regional manager was outside Wolverhampton station earlier. He said his union had tried to minimise disruption to the Games.
'Public support'
"People can still get to the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony [on Thursday], they can still make the journey to get to Birmingham," Mr Watson said.
"We actively avoided setting dates during the Commonwealth Games to allow people to enjoy it, because we have got that public support at this present moment in time as people understand what the dispute is about."
