Kidsgrove Sports Centre to reopen after £7.5m refit
A leisure centre is due to reopen after a £7.5m refurbishment.
The building in Kidsgrove, Staffordshire, closed in June 2017 because of the cost of repairs and was completely cleared out for the refit.
The centre now has a new 25m swimming pool, a large sports hall and a new gym, along with new flooring, heating, lighting and ventilation.
It will now be run by a community group on a 25-year lease from Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council.
The authority received £2.45m from the government to help pay for the work and the council leader Simon Tagg called it a "much-needed community asset".
He said it had been "sad, run down and mothballed", but now looked "absolutely amazing".
The Kidsgrove Sports Centre Community Group will run the centre and its chair, Mark Clews, said he was pleased the building had been "able to retain its iconic character, while being modern and accessible for all".
The group was set up by local people who felt the community had lost its heart when the centre closed.
