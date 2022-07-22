Stoke-on-Trent: Action over historic buildings falling into decay
- Published
Owners of historic buildings in Stoke-on-Trent who allow them to fall into decay will be met with a "zero tolerance" approach, the council warns.
The move follows concerns over fires in listed buildings that were empty.
The city council has pledged to take legal action to protect heritage sites.
"We want owners to respect and make plans for [their] building," council leader Abi Brown said.
The Falcon Works in Stoke-on-Trent, once a renowned pottery kiln, was reduced to ruins after being targeted by arsonists on 9 July as it stood vacant.
It took fire crews hours to bring the flames under control in the Grade II listed building.
"Our firefighters have to come into these buildings and tackle the fires, their lives are put at risk," Rob Barber of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council said allowing buildings to decline would not be tolerated.
A full council meeting on 7 July heard the authority had served a maintenance notice to the property's owners but because compliance had not been forthcoming, instructions were issued to legal services to begin prosecution proceedings.
The BBC has attempted to contact the owners for comment.
Legal action has been taken against other owners in the area.
Supt Mark Ward from Staffordshire Police warned owners to look "after your buildings and make them secure".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk