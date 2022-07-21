Asda driver praised for CPR on Stoke-on-Trent 'miracle man'
A delivery driver who administered CPR only two weeks after training has been praised for helping to save a man who was "dead for a time".
Rob Coburn, 47, from Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, was out walking his dog when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.
Passing Asda driver Anthony Heath stopped and started to give first aid until an ambulance arrived.
"I am so unbelievably grateful for Anthony saving my life," said Mr Coburn.
The Severn Trent worker was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital's critical care unit where he was given a "five to ten per cent chance of survival".
"So to be here today telling my story is amazing," Mr Coburn said.
"I have been named "the miracle man" by my doctor."
'Speedy reaction'
Emergency medicine consultant Dr Paul Hancock said: "When Robert arrived in the emergency department he was critically unwell.
"He was essentially dead for a period of time and thanks to the speedy reaction of the delivery driver who gave him CPR he was given the best chance of survival.
"It is incredible really that he walked out of hospital as well as he did and just two weeks after his arrest is really some kind of miracle. It is great to hear how well he is doing."
Mr Coburn's wife Nicola said: "It's been so brilliant to witness Rob's recovery. CPR is so important and we were told the CPR Rob received was first class so it just highlights how important it is to know what to do.
"Thank you Anthony and everyone who helped to save Rob."
Mr Coburn was discharged just two weeks after he was admitted hospital, said the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust.
A follow-up appointment is due this month to discuss the next steps in his recovery.
