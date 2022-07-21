Families urged to join record-breaking piggyback in Tamworth
Families are being invited to take part in an attempt to break the world record for the biggest piggyback race.
The challenge is part of three weeks of events at Castle Grounds in Tamworth, Staffordshire, to celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The current record is held by Scouts Australia involving 1,274 participants. Competitors must cover a minimum race distance of 100m, the council said.
The attempt will be held on 30 July at 13:00 BST.
It is part of several events during Castle Summer Fest where people can take part in a 5km fun run, boxing, zorbing, darts, volleyball as well be able to watch the Games on a large screen during the 10 days of the contest which start on 28 July.
Councillor Robert Pritchard, deputy leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: "We thought it would be great fun to attempt the world record piggyback run as the perfect opportunity to get people involved in the celebrations for the Commonwealth Games theme and help us get Tamworth in the Guinness World Records.
"This is something the whole family can get involved in and be part of an afternoon of fun and games."
Piggyback participants should arrive 30 minutes before the start time so they can be counted, the council said.
