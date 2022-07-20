Mow Cop fire: Crews tackle 'out of control' beauty spot blaze
Published
Firefighters have worked through the night to contain an "out of control" blaze at a Staffordshire beauty spot.
Crews were initially called to the wildfire on Castle Road in Mow Cop at about 14:50 BST on Wednesday.
The fire "rapidly increased" to affect buildings, with firefighters working hard to prevent it from spreading, said Cheshire Fire Service.
Good progress was being made on Wednesday morning, with relief crews taking over, it added.
Water had to be shuttled to the area, with crews also using beaters to help extinguish the fire.
Hot spots of fire were being damped down said the service which is continuing to monitor the incident.
