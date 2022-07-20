Queen's Baton arrives in champion swimmer Adam Peaty's home town

David Palmer and Paul Laffey take part in The Queen's Baton Relay as it visits Uttoxeter as part of the Birmingham 2022 Queens Baton Relay on July 20, 2022 in UttoxeterGetty Images
David Palmer and Paul Laffey were among the baton bearers in Uttoxeter

The Queen's Baton Relay has arrived in champion swimmer Adam Peaty's home town ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

The baton was carried through Uttoxeter in Staffordshire by baton bearers and will continue its journey around the county on Wednesday.

Peaty's former coach John Plant cheered from the sidelines and said he "wouldn't bet against" the three-time Olympic champion competing.

The 27-year-old is currently recovering from a broken foot.

The community followed the baton as it moved through the town
The baton will also take in Alrewas, Lichfield and Chasewater as it moves through Staffordshire

"He's a really hard worker," Mr Plant said. "If anyone can overcome this injury, Adam will.

"We're still waiting for the final prognosis, but would you bet against him? I certainly wouldn't."

Glyn Bennett poses with Uttoxeter's swimming club
Uttoxeter Leisure Centre said it was great to welcome the Queen's Baton

The baton arrived in Uttoxeter earlier, carried by baton bearers including baton bearers including Glyn Bennett, Victoria Bateman and David Palmer.

It passed the town's leisure centre where the Dove Valley swimming club is based.

"It's not every day that you get to have your picture taken with the Queen's Baton and I'm sure the members of Dove Valley Swimming Club enjoyed the opportunity," said Dan Mclean, from the leisure centre.

"We hope the baton relay inspires people of all ages to be active at this facility this summer and to enjoy watching the upcoming Commonwealth Games."

Victoria Bateman also carried the baton through Uttoxeter

As it continues its journey around Staffordshire on Wednesday, the baton will take in the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas before moving to Lichfield and Chasewater as it heads to Birmingham in time for the opening ceremony next week.

