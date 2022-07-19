Vandalised Leek public toilets to reopen
- Published
Vandalised public toilets which were costing a local authority tens of thousands of pounds to repair, will reopen again, it has confirmed.
Staffordshire Moorlands District Council said the repeated attacks on the Leek bus station facilities had become a cost it "cannot sustain in the long term."
It said it would introduce measures to prevent vandalism in the future.
The council recently spent £20,000 to clear up after an arson attack.
That followed a £100,000 refurbishment of the toilets and the decision was taken in May to close them, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A spokesperson said: "Staffordshire Moorlands District Council has had to clean and repair the facilities on numerous occasions following anti-social behaviour incidents which have seen the amenities damaged or stolen and food and other litter left smeared on walls and floors."
It has not said when the toilets will reopen or what the anti-vandalism measures will be.
An accessible toilet at the bus station is still available to people who have a Radar key and there are alternative public toilets on Silk Street.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk