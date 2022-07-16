Queen's Baton Relay event in Stoke-on-Trent cancelled due to heatwave
A celebration event for the arrival of the Queen's Baton Relay in Stoke-on-Trent has been cancelled due to the heatwave.
Temperatures in the city are forecast to hit 37C (99F) on Monday as the relay is due to arrive.
The council said the heat would affect planned celebrations in Hanley Park.
"We have taken the difficult decision to cancel the activities planned in support of the arrival," councillor Lorraine Beardmore said.
The UK's first ever red extreme heat warning has been issued and a national emergency has been declared.
People have been urged to avoid exercise, drink lots of water and make sure children are protected from the heat during the heatwave.
The baton has been travelling across England ahead of the start of the games in Birmingham on 28 July.
On Monday, it is due to leave Liverpool, wind through Staffordshire and reach Shrewsbury where a free event is planned in Quarry Park.
