Stoke City: Officers examine two historical sex abuse claims
- Published
Police are looking into two allegations of historical sexual abuse at Stoke City Football Club.
Staffordshire Police said it "received two reports of sexual assault earlier this year".
"This new information is being examined in the context of the overall case," a force spokesperson added.
The Times said a group of eight former footballers have called for the force to investigate "historical sexual, physical and mental abuse" at the club.
Stoke City FC have declined to comment.
In 2015, George Blackstock, who had been a trainee at the club in the 1980s, lost a civil case over two allegations he was physically assaulted at the club.
