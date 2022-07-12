Staffordshire firefighters 'struggling to meet costs'
By Joanne Gallacher
Political reporter, BBC Stoke
- Published
A firefighter and union representative said some colleagues are struggling to meet their living costs as inflation rises.
Martin Starkey, secretary for Staffordshire Fire Brigade's Union, said crew changes had "essentially wiped out" overtime which some needed.
He said their pay had "stagnated" despite rising inflation and added the latest 2% pay offer was "insulting".
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for a response.
Mr Starkey said he was aware of firefighters across the country "using food banks to support their families".
"Like most people in the population right now, with inflation and the stagnation of wages over 12 years, firefighters are suffering just as much as everybody else. I've had firefighters come to me recently who are struggling so much that they need overtime to meet their needs," Mr Starkey said.
However, he said in the county crewing needs had gone from a minimum of five firefighters to four, which made it very difficult to work overtime.
And the number of whole time firefighters had been reduced from 461 to 240 since 2010, he said. The number of on call firefighters was also down.
Mr Starkey, who joined the service in 2009, said funding from the government wasn't adequate enough to ensure staff got the pay increases they deserved.
"Members have been through years and years of pay cuts in real terms," he said.
He believed there was a "growing willingness" for industrial action if the offer was not improved and said poor pay was making it difficult to recruit.
Pay negotiations are continuing.
Firefighters' pay in England is the responsibility the National Joint Council (NJC), which consists of representatives from both the employers' and employees' side, the Home Office said. A 1.5% increase was agreed for 2021/22.
A Home Office spokesperson said: "Firefighters work tirelessly to protect our communities and it is essential they are paid fairly for the important work they undertake.
"At the same time, any decision on pay must be justifiable to the taxpayer."