'Life-saving' Men in Shed project in Crewe loses funding
A "life-saving" service that allows men to share skills and socialise is under threat after funding was cut.
Crewe's Men in Sheds was formed in 2010 but from August will no longer receive support from Age Concern.
Co-ordinator Joe Ashton said the clock was ticking to find new backing for the club.
He added the group had been a "godsend" for some members who had found it a lifeline.
"Men don't get down to the nitty gritties of how we're feeling, and that's something that they tend to do here because they can make a joke of it, they can make a laugh about it and it takes some of the fear that maybe they have with health issues - it takes some of that away," he said.
The service for over-50s offers woodworking, upcycling and computing, he added.
Service user Chris, who said he had been part of the group for about nine years, said: "Together we've got a really uniform crowd here - everybody loves it, it's just a life-saver."
Volunteer Simon Farr said he had joined the group after suffering a major stroke which left him unable to work.
"I was at a loose end which put me in depression really, so I'm worried for people in my situation that struggle with the mental health side of it.
"My depression, since we found out, has been up and down, and there's a few of the blokes here that I've seen that are slowly going in a downward situation because they think that they've got nowhere else to go."
The group is now looking for funding to cover the rent and overheads at the workshop.
Age Concern has been contacted for comment.
