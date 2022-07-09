Seven injured in Rugeley house fire

A fire near Burnthill Lane.Staffordshire Fire and Rescue
The blaze broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning

Seven people have been taken to hospital following a house fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze near Burnthill Lane in Rugeley at about 03:15 BST.

The injuries suffered are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

All occupants had already left the property when fire personnel arrived at the scene.

Crews remain at the scene and police have closed surrounding roads.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics