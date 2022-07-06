Police probed Chris Pincher assault allegations
Two police forces investigated allegations of sexual assault by a man believed to be the MP Christopher Pincher.
Complaints were made about two alleged incidents, one in London between 2010 and 2012, and another in Staffordshire in May 2019.
As first reported by Channel 4 News, no action was taken by the Metropolitan or Staffordshire forces in either case.
BBC News has approached Mr Pincher for comment.
The MP for Tamworth previously issued a denial to Channel 4 News, saying the first he had heard of the allegations was when he was contacted by the broadcaster.
Staffordshire Police said its case was dropped after the complainant said they did not wish to take it further.
The force said no arrests were made following the report of the offence alleged to have occurred in the county.
While the Met said it received a third party report in December 2013 detailing an alleged sexual assault.
"Officers conducted a number of inquiries, including speaking to the alleged victim," it said.
"There were no arrests. Following those inquiries, no further action was taken."
