Staffordshire M6: Battery fire in lorry causes delays
- Published
Drivers have been warned about extensive delays on the M6 motorway after a lorry carrying lithium batteries caught fire.
Flames broke out in the trailer at about 12:45 BST, leading to the closure of the northbound carriageway between junctions 15 at Stoke-on-Trent and 16 for Crewe.
One lane remains closed and Highways England says tailbacks have reached about seven miles.
Crews remain at the scene.
Firefighters from Hanley, Cheadle and Longton were sent and the blaze was extinguished at about 14:30, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Staffordshire Police and officers from Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) were also needed to manage traffic flow at the scene.
At about 16:00 BST, Highways England said the congestion on the approach to the closure was adding about an hour on to normal journey times.
No-one was hurt in the incident.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk