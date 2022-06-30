Appeal to trace 15 after Port Vale v Swindon Town disorder

CCTV collage of people Staffordshire Police would like to speak toStaffordshire Police
Police would like to speak to these people following reports of violence and disorder

Police are trying to trace 15 people following reports of violence and disorder at a football match.

CCTV images of men and women have been released by the Staffordshire force as part of the investigation.

The incidents are thought to have happened before, during and after Port Vale's game against Swindon Town at Vale Park on 19 May.

Anyone who recognises the people in the pictures have been asked to contact the force.

Staffordshire Police
The police investigation is in connection with a Port Vale v Swindon match

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics