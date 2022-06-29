Cheadle autistic patients look for new accommodation
By Joanne Gallacher
BBC Radio Stoke political reporter
Health bosses in Staffordshire are trying to find accommodation for 19 people, after owners of a specialist inpatient facility said it would no longer provide care.
The Woodhouse, in Cheadle, cares for autistic patients or those with learning disabilities.
It was rated inadequate last week by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Elysium Healthcare, which runs it, said it fully acknowledged "the shortcomings identified".
Residents, who come from across the country, have been given up to 12 weeks to find alternative accommodation.
'Inappropriate restraint'
The CQC report said the facility had been placed in special measures after inspectors visited between 28 February and 8 March.
Following one day of the inspection, the CQC wrote a letter to the provider highlighting "significant concerns with staff conduct", including "inappropriate and disproportionate use of restraint and the investigation of incidents".
It also said despite improvements seen in some areas since a previous inspection, "we remain concerned about the way some staff have treated people who use the service".
At the time of the inspection all 23 patients had been detained under the mental health act.
Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent clinical commissioning groups, responsible for contracting NHS services in the area, said they would "co-ordinate efforts to find appropriate alternative accommodation".
In a statement, they said: "Our priority throughout will be the welfare and safety of residents. We anticipate at this point the process will be completed within three months."
Elysium Healthcare said the inspection report showed it had fallen "below our own high standards".
It said: "As a result, we have decided we will no longer provide inpatient services for people with learning disabilities and autism from this site."
The firm added it would co-ordinate with patients and their families to find suitable alternatives.
It also plans to work with partners to ensure The Woodhouse "continues to serve the community with a new focus".
