Newcastle-under-Lyme nursing home rated inadequate
A care home has been rated "inadequate" after inspectors raised "safety and wellbeing" concerns.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said people at Silverdale Nursing Home in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, complained they were not "treated with respect or kindness".
The CQC also raised concerns about weight loss among residents, some of whom complained they were "prisoners".
The home said it had made "significant improvements" since the inspection.
It has been placed in special measures following inspectors' visit in April, with the CQC saying the visit was "partly due to concerns received about risk management and people being unlawfully restricted at the home".
The site, which provides accommodation and personal care for up to 27 people, including those living with dementia, was previously rated "good".
'Rude and unfriendly'
Amanda Lyndon, CQC's head of adult social care inspection, said residents told inspectors "they were often ignored by staff or spoken to in a rude and unfriendly manner".
She said: "It was upsetting to see that people weren't supported to take part in any meaningful activities and one person said they hadn't been outside for two years, while another said they felt like a prisoner in the home. This is unacceptable."
The inspectors also raised concerns about a lack of a plan to control the spread of infection and a lack of a plan to deal with residents' dietary requirements.
"One person who was a vegetarian had been given meat to eat," inspectors found, and others experienced unintended weight loss.
The report on the visit, published in June, found new starters "weren't safely recruited or given appropriate training or supervision" and existing managers and staff were "unclear of their roles and responsibilities".
The nursing home said consultants had been brought in days before the inspection and that since the CQC visit the management team had "completely changed".
It apologised to residents and families for the distress caused.
It added: "The management team are working in an open and transparent way with the regulators and authorities to ensure the changes are sustainable into the future."
