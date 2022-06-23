Arrests and £100,000 seized in series of drugs raids
- Published
Police have arrested 10 men and one woman and seized about £100,000 in cash and suspected illegal drugs.
Staffordshire Police said they carried out raids in Tamworth, Burntwood and Walsall on Thursday morning.
The force said the aim had been to disrupt the supply of drugs in Tamworth and the value of the Class A and B drugs seized could be up to £60,000.
The men were held on suspicion of a range of drugs offences and the woman on suspicion of money laundering.
Det Insp Tim Boulton, from the force's Major and Organised Crime Unit, said: "The combined value of cash and drugs officers recovered as part of this operation provides some insight into the scale of organised crime we've been able to disrupt."
The 11 people arrested all remain in police custody.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk