Lifting rules for HIV-positive pilots 'phenomenal'
An HIV positive man who was hit by rules that prevented him from training as an airline pilot says "the sky's the limit" as restrictions are lifted.
James Bushe applied to be a commercial pilot in 2017, and challenged a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) decision not to grant him the required medical certificate due to his illness.
The CAA later overturned the decision, and Mr Bushe began training in 2018.
It has now changed rules for all would-be trainees with the condition.
On Monday, the UK CAA announced a "landmark package of measures" for all pilots living with HIV to support them flying and continuing with their careers, and cited the support of the Terrence Higgins Trust, the National AIDS Trust and the British HIV Association.
Mr Bushe, from Stoke-on-Trent, and a pilot with Logan Air in Scotland, remained anonymous during his challenger but revealed his identity in 2020. He said it felt "phenomenal" to be part of such industry change.
"It's been almost 40 years to the day since we first had somebody in the UK die from an AIDS-related illness and to go from that point to now where HIV is no barrier, to literally do anything you want to in the world, is amazing," he told BBC Radio Stoke.
The CAA said at the time of the challenge that the problem stemmed from European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) regulations which stated that UK pilots with certain medical conditions - including HIV - were only allowed to fly with a co-pilot.
However, after a review of the rules, the CAA in 2018 said it was satisfied the stipulation should not prevent an HIV positive person from obtaining a class 1 medical certificate to begin training for "multi-pilot operations", subject to them passing the class 1 medical assessment.
Richard Moriarty, CEO of the UK CAA said: "Recent medical advances mean that if someone with HIV effectively manages their condition, they should be able to live a near-normal life. Our new guidance recognises this."
A spokesperson added that restrictions were lifted for Mr Bushe in 2018 on an individual basis, allowing him to become the first UK pilot to fly with HIV positive status. "We've now made that possible for everyone this week," the spokesperson explained.
Mr Bushe said challenging the rules had been frustrating as he was "taking one pill a day which kept me fit and healthy" and thought it would not stop him in his career, "but unfortunately it did".
But he said he was pleased by the wider easing of restrictions as it gave people "freedom and confidence".
He told the BBC: "To have [restrictions] removed, it's going to sound really cheesy, but it feels like the sky's the limit now.
"I don't really think it has really sunk in quite yet."
