Stoke-on-Trent money launderer used washing machine to hide cash
- Published
A drug dealer and money launderer used his actual laundry as part of the operation, police said.
A cash haul of £322,000 was recovered by police at the home of Christopher Morrey in Stoke-on-Trent where officers found wads hidden in a washing machine.
Officers also found a drug that crudely mimicked MDMA, the Staffordshire force said.
At the city's crown court on Tuesday, Morrey, 50, was jailed for two years.
He had previously admitted possessing a class B drug with intent to supply, possessing a class C drug with intent to supply, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.
"Morrey was running a large-scale supply chain and was dealt with due to the work of local officers who have thankfully taken tens of thousands of pounds' worth of drugs off our streets," said PC Ian Prendergast.
His offences came to light when in February 2020 he was pulled over in his car by police who found cannabis and £1,400 in cash.
This prompted a search of his home where officers uncovered drugs and the concealed cash which was also stashed inside a speaker.
Loose money was found alongside a tin of the MDMA substitute - said by police to have an approximate street value of up to £16,000.
Morrey pleaded guilty to a drug-driving offence in 2020 at North Staffordshire Magistrates' Court.
