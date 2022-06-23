Appeal to raise £2.5m for dedicated Stoke-on-Trent air ambulance
An appeal has been launched to raise £2.5 million for a dedicated air ambulance service.
Currently, air ambulance cover for Stoke-on-Trent and north Staffordshire is provided by a Midlands-wide service.
Campaigners said the dedicated service could save 20 to 30 people a year by providing life saving treatment more quickly.
Phil Copeland, from the charity, Stoke Air Ambulance, said it will make "a massive difference" for the area.
Currently, the area is served by the Midlands Air Ambulance which also covers Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, the West Midlands and Worcestershire from three bases at Cosford, Tatenhill and Strensham.
It is the largest operating region in the UK.
Mr Copeland said Midlands Air Ambulance has done a "really good job" but said there has been "no improvement" for Staffordshire since the service was launched in the 1990s.
"If you are having the worst day of your life and you are in a car crash or you have fallen down something and you are waiting for a helicopter to arrive, time is of the essence and time saves lives.
"So to get a helicopter within 10 minutes rather than 20 or 30 minutes can save a lot of lives.
"Stoke-on-Trent is stuck between Manchester and Birmingham so we have to rely upon them for a helicopter but at the same time there is six million people in Birmingham and they are very often busy saving lives south of their bases rather than north of the bases where we need them in Stoke-on-Trent.
He said they have selected an ambulance which would cost £5,850,000 to purchase outright, or £2.15 million to lease for five years with a trained pilot.
