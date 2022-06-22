Damaged traffic lights blamed for A500 delays in Stoke-on-Trent
Resurfacing work on the A500 in Stoke-on-Trent is being blamed for damaging traffic lights sensors and causing daily delays for drivers.
Motorists have been complaining about regular queues on the road from Audley to junction 16 of the M6.
National Highways said after an engineer checked the traffic signals, it found that recent resurfacing work had damaged detectors.
It has apologised saying the detectors will be replaced on 1 July.
The work has affected the signal timings on the route and will not be adaptive as they would be if the loops were functioning correctly, a spokesperson said.
