Rail strikes: Feelings of 'devastation' in West Midlands
Work, returns from hospital and birthdays have all been disrupted in the West Midlands by rail strikes, would-be passengers said on Tuesday.
People forced to revise travel plans have reported a struggle to find alternative transport as they miss a range of personal commitments.
Lisa-Marie Grice said she was "absolutely devastated" to find Stoke-on-Trent's station locked after being discharged from hospital.
Three days of strikes are planned.
Thousands of RMT union members walked out on Tuesday, with further strikes set for Thursday and Saturday.
They have taken action citing complaints over job cuts, conditions, pay and pensions.
Ms Grice said she had not expected the railway station in Stoke-on-Trent to be completely shut with no services.
"I have been in hospital for a week," she said. "I went in with slipped discs, I got Covid and had to isolate for the whole time.
"I just came out to get the train back to my destination and I am absolutely devastated."
Sairah Tabassum had been planning to travel from Stoke-on-Trent to Nottingham for her best friend's birthday and booked her ticket on Monday.
"I thought if there were any disruptions it would come up on the website so I thought I was all right [but] all the trains are cancelled," she said.
At Wolverhampton station, several would-be passengers turned up on Tuesday despite warnings about cancellations.
Support worker Daniel Nkwenu said he would probably have to head home after realising there were no trains to Shrewsbury, and worried about paying for a taxi instead.
"That is crazy, I don't think I can pay for that. I am still lost, I do not know what to do," he said.
Lyla Alsadek had also planned to go to Shrewsbury for her birthday on Wednesday but said that adding to an absence of trains was her difficulty finding a bus.
"There is a shortage of bus drivers so I can't get to Telford and there are no trains so I am stuck here," she said.