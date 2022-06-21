New Crewe fire station project to cost extra £375k
- Published
The cost of building a new fire station in Crewe has increased by £375,000 because of inflation, bosses say.
The project will now cost £7.375m and will be discussed by Cheshire Fire Authority at a meeting on Wednesday.
Since the decision to replace the existing fire station with a new building, "delays and developments" have seen costs rise, a report stated.
Any further delays will mean costs could rise again and the matter must be discussed on Tuesday, the report added.
'Abnormal' inflation
Permission to demolish the existing fire station off the Crewe Road/Macon Way roundabout and replace it with a new one, including a training tower, was granted by Cheshire East Council in November, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The current station was opened in 1966 and no longer fits the needs of the service.
The report said over the last year there had been delays in signing contracts.
"During this period the cost of the project has increased," it said.
"The project can only proceed if additional capital funding is allocated."
The report said the cost increases, partly due to high inflation, were typical of those affecting the wider sector
