Eccleshall: Former alcoholic completes 70-triathlon challenge
A former alcoholic has completed a 70-triathlon challenge for charity to see what he was "capable of".
Andy Stone, from Eccleshall, Staffordshire, set off on 4 April, and finished on Friday.
Having been sober for seven years, he said it was "amazing" to complete the task despite "many" times feeling unsure he would be able to.
Crossing the final finish line was "just such a mass of emotions", he said.
During the challenge, Mr Stone suffered ear and toe infections, the latter of which temporarily paused his participation.
He had been intending to achieve a Guinness World Record for 70 consecutive 70.3-mile triathlons, but due to the enforced break, he aimed instead for a world record for 35 consecutive 70.3-mile triathlons, and also the record for the most of that distance in a year.
He said he was now awaiting verification of his achievements.
"The whole final day was so surreal," he said. "It was absolutely amazing, I was blown away."
He thanked the local community for its "fantastic" support during his challenge, adding: "People have really connected with it and it has been great."
Mr Stone said he had battled mental health issues and addiction for several years and could not have imagined doing multiple triathlons when he felt at his worst.
Hearing from addicts or people in recovery during his tasks had also been "fantastic", he said.
In total, he said he had raised more than £12,000 towards mental health and addiction charities.
