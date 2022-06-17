Warning as 32 Staffordshire metal drain covers stolen
More than 32 metal drain covers have been stolen from Staffordshire streets in a three-day period.
Staffordshire Police is asking people in the south of the county to report any incidents of missing grates.
The force said it was pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace those responsible.
Staffordshire County Council warned missing covers could be dangerous to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.
The covers were taken between 21 May and 24 May.
David Williams, highways chief at the local authority, said in addition to the risk of injury to road users, there were also extra costs being incurred to replace the equipment.
