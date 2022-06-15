Chlorine shortage: Tamworth SnowDome pool shut to public
Part of a popular attraction in Tamworth has closed because of a "national shortage in pool chemicals", it has said.
The SnowDome announced its swimming pool was closed to the public, but it was expected to reopen by Thursday.
A number of leisure facilities across Warwickshire have also issued hygiene warnings because of the shortage.
The pool will reopen "as soon as possible", the SnowDome said.
Posting on Facebook, the firm said: "This is a continuation of the impact of the national shortage in pool chemicals, which has been an ongoing issue for many months."
'Prevent pollution'
The shortages have been attributed to a backlog in supply from China because of Covid, worldwide transportation issues and a fire in a US Chemical plant in late 2020.
Pools in Nuneaton, Southam and Stratford-Upon Avon have warned customers keeping pools open was "proving increasingly difficult".
They issued a list of hygiene reminders to "prevent pollution reaching the pool" and "reducing the amount of pool chemical needed".
These include showering before swimming, wearing a swimming hat and using the toilet before entering the pool.
