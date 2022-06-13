Cannock bin collections disrupted due to staff illness
Residents in Cannock have been warned of disruption to the collection of their bins.
A number of "sickness issues" has led to a shortage in drivers in the Cannock Chase district, council bosses have said.
It has impacted waste and recycling collections across the Cannock area on Monday.
Cannock Chase District Council has apologised for any inconvenience the reduced services may have caused.
The authority has advised people to keep their bins out until they have been emptied.
It is expected services will resume the "next working day".
The bin collections in the area are operated by Biffa Waste Services.
Joss Presland, head of environment and healthy lifestyles at Cannock Chase Council, said: "Our contractors have made us aware that they have sickness issues with a number of crew members. This unfortunately has caused some disruption to our waste and recycling collections."
