Popular Stoke-on-Trent attraction Trentham Estate goes on sale

Flowers in bloom
The estate attracts millions of visitors each year

Top tourist attraction Trentham Estate in Staffordshire is going up for sale, property owners have said.

The country estate in Stoke-on-Trent has more than three million visitors each year and is home to a number of tourist attractions including Trentham Gardens, Trentham Monkey Forest and Outlook Shopping Village.

Property adviser Christie & Co said it has been told to sell the grounds on behalf of St. Modwen.

It comes after 25 years of ownership.

Trentham
St Modwen have owned the grounds for 25 years

The 725-acre estate was owned for more than 400 years by the Dukes of Sutherland, and has undergone a major regeneration programme since 2003.

A Treetop Adventure high ropes course and water sports centre is also located on the site along with a 65-acre lake.

"We are proud of the investment and commitment we have made to The Trentham Estate over many years, bringing the gardens back to life and creating a highly popular shopping and leisure destination," St. Modwen CEO Sarwjit Sambhi said.

